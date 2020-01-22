001 -- CAST IRON COOKING: Making Full-Sized Chicken "Hot Wings" in Cast Iron + After Care

Let us make full-sized chicken "hot wings" together in a cast iron skillet, from start to finish. Follow along and you will be eating your fill in no time.



NOTICE: This is a LONG VIDEO because I go from some basic food prep, to preheating the skillet properly, to cooking, and then to how to clean and care for your cast iron cookware following the cooking process. And then I go into showing off (and eating) the final product. Please alot about 38 minutes for this video. Use your pause button if you need to take some breaks. Thank you for joining me in some fine home cookin' and (hopefully) you'll follow along and have some for yourself too!