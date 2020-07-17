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Intermittent Fasting: Benefits of Intermittent Fasting
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94 views • July 17, 2020
Kicking off Day 1 with positive thoughts, Dr. Group shares more details about his 14-day challenge. In this video, Dr. Group discusses the benefits of small changes like adding organic foods to your diet or drinking more water throughout the day. In addition to this, he talks more about the recommended meal plan for the next two weeks, the dangers of diet drinks, and other do’s and don’ts of this challenge. #globalhealingchallenge
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab..."
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab..."
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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