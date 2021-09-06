© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAR FROM THIS WORLD [2021-09-06] - WHATS HER FACE (MUSIC VIDEO)
Follow
5
Share
Report
60 views • September 06, 2021
FAR FROM THIS WORLD [2021-09-06] - WHATS HER FACE (MUSIC VIDEO)
Maybe they’re right
Maybe there is something wrong with me
I just don’t see how a government that wants to keep me safe could be bad
Look at my pass
Isn’t it neat
Hope it’ll make my vaccinations complete
Wouldn’t you think I’m the girl
The girl that fears, everything
Do as I’m told
Dignity's sold
How many boosters can one body hold
Looking at my face you’d think
Sure, she’s got Bell’s Palsy
I’ve got Pfizer, Moderna and AZ
I’ve got Johnson and Johnson galore
You need proof for a job? I’ve got 120
But who cares
No big deal
They’ll want more
I don’t wanna be, where the sheeple are
I wanna see my friends without masking
Walking around with those, what do you call them?
Oh yeah, teeth
Trusting the experts you won’t get you far
Shots are required for hugging, laughing
Limit of 5 when we, what’s the word again?
Meet
Can’t board a ship or take a trip
Soon you’ll need proof of vax to take a shit
Out of the C
Wish I could flee
Far from this world
What would I give, if they let me live Without these measures
What would I pay to spend a day without clean hands
They’ll take your land
Hope you understand
That they will, come for your own daughters
Fuck your feelings, tired of kneeling
Ready to stand
I’m ready to know, about the NWO
Usine my iPhone to seek out answers
What’s in the vaccine and why does it
Burn
When will they learn
Wouldn’t I love, love for the world to rise up above
Out of the C
Wish I could flee
Far from this world
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Maybe they’re right
Maybe there is something wrong with me
I just don’t see how a government that wants to keep me safe could be bad
Look at my pass
Isn’t it neat
Hope it’ll make my vaccinations complete
Wouldn’t you think I’m the girl
The girl that fears, everything
Do as I’m told
Dignity's sold
How many boosters can one body hold
Looking at my face you’d think
Sure, she’s got Bell’s Palsy
I’ve got Pfizer, Moderna and AZ
I’ve got Johnson and Johnson galore
You need proof for a job? I’ve got 120
But who cares
No big deal
They’ll want more
I don’t wanna be, where the sheeple are
I wanna see my friends without masking
Walking around with those, what do you call them?
Oh yeah, teeth
Trusting the experts you won’t get you far
Shots are required for hugging, laughing
Limit of 5 when we, what’s the word again?
Meet
Can’t board a ship or take a trip
Soon you’ll need proof of vax to take a shit
Out of the C
Wish I could flee
Far from this world
What would I give, if they let me live Without these measures
What would I pay to spend a day without clean hands
They’ll take your land
Hope you understand
That they will, come for your own daughters
Fuck your feelings, tired of kneeling
Ready to stand
I’m ready to know, about the NWO
Usine my iPhone to seek out answers
What’s in the vaccine and why does it
Burn
When will they learn
Wouldn’t I love, love for the world to rise up above
Out of the C
Wish I could flee
Far from this world
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.