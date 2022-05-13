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Aengus O'Sullivan Salvation Testimony - Born Again
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50 views • May 13, 2022
Lost his interest in God in his teens. Brought up in Catholic family - his grandmother prayed for the salvation of their family and he was one of the ones who was eventually saved. Very influenced by an evangelistic invitation from Reinhard Bonnke - when a pamphlet came through the door saying - Do you want to believe in Jesus - his answer was Yes and the Holy Spirit moved on him from there.
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