Date: Apr. 9, 2026. Lesson 69-2026. Title: The Folly of Financial Entanglements

Proverbs 22:26–27 warns against careless financial entanglements and impulsive agreements. To strike hands in pledge or guarantee another’s debt is to place oneself at risk of loss and humiliation—even to the point of losing what little one has. Wisdom calls for restraint, foresight, and personal responsibility rather than assuming obligations beyond one's control. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of rash commitments, the burden of debt, and why godly wisdom avoids placing the future at risk through unwise guarantees.

Lesson 69-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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