© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to turn a Satellite Dish into a Solar Cooker - Roasting S'Mores
Follow
2
Share
Report
84 views • July 22, 2021
Craig Beals turns an old TV Satellite Dish into a Parabolic Mirror Solar Cooker. First, he removes the paint, then attaches a reflective coating and then takes the new solar cooker into the sun. This is a fast, cheap and easy project to harness the energy of the sun and see how quickly the solar heat can cook...or burn...food.
Full instructions at https://www.bealsscience.com/single-p...
Full instructions at https://www.bealsscience.com/single-p...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.