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Scores injured as Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
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20 views • May 10, 2021
More than 160 people were wounded when Israeli riot police clashed with Palestinians at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound late Friday, capping a week of violence in the Holy City and the occupied West Bank.
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