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Courageous Doctors Prevail, FDA Relents on Prohibition of COVID19 Treatment
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45 views • March 30, 2020
Courageous doctors, although censored by Twitter & Google and threatened by Gov Whitmer, AMA, FDA & Fauci have apparently prevailed as FDA relents on hydroxycholorquine prohibition. BigPharma knew Jan 23 when they DOUBLED the price of medication. Will FDA allow more manufacturers or will they protect profits of the few?
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