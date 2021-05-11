BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The Big Lie" update: Dr. Douglas Frank - "200,000 Phantom Ballots In Maricopa".
NemosNewsNetwork
NemosNewsNetworkCheckmark Icon
1351 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
4060 views • May 11, 2021
Special Report:
A lot of news out of Maricopa County, Arizona over the past several days that are a game changing. It is being reported that Mike Lindell is dripping out election fraud information to show the bad actors that we have all the evidence to make them sweat. Dr. Douglas Frank says "200,000 Phantom Ballots In Maricopa" County, Arizona. There’s so much more happening than we know. Hit play and turn up the volume, you don’t want to miss this

Dr Douglas G Frank:
https://youtu.be/vnCm7IDZHng

Where Dr Douglas G Frank describes being to predict 200,000 phantom ballots:
https://youtu.be/vnCm7IDZHng?t=2353



Sharing is caring.

Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News

NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".

If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!

- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors

▶️RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos

▶️GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos

▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com

▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos

▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
Keywords
truth mediadustin nemosnemos news network
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy