Biden Authorizes Active Duty Troops; CBDC Currency Implant Microchips-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 15 2023

A prominent German economist says central banks plan to concretize central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the form of microchips implanted under the skin, a technology that would enable absolute government control over personal finances. Not only that, President Joe Biden on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing the Pentagon to call reservists to active duty "for the effective conduct" of U.S. military support to Ukraine. Welcome to Day 1,215 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, there is not one major story to report to you on today, no, rather, there are at least a half-dozen eyepopping things to talk about today, and Lord willing we will do just that. Are the central bankers really getting ready to issue a human implantable microchip for use with digital currencies. They absolutely are, and Microsoft patented a device to do that exact thing back in 2020. Pretend president Joe Biden is authorizing a troop call-up as our proxy war with Russia heats up. The FDA has approved an over the counter pill that pregnant moms can kill their babies with, and as BRICS gets ready to hold their Summit in August, the US dollar reaches a 14-month low. Oh yeah, almost forgot, in Europe Emmanuel Macron was sent a 'severed finger' in the mail. In Las Vegas, a building called The Sphere is freaking people out, and rightly so. Finally, the USDA has approved for sale lab-grown chicken promoted and financed by Bill Gates. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we are a kitten's whisker away from the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church taking place, and watching the world descending into chaos.

