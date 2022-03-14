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Folly Of Fools - Proverbs 14:24 (NIV)
24 The wealth of the wise is their crown,
but the folly of fools yields folly.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom rewards the Wise with riches.
Absurdity rewards the Fool with absurdity.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ykuy3knm
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