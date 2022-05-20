© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dead Internet Theory. It's a puzzle. The Internet has been AI driven for the last 10 years. Only 40% of the internet is human.
Follow
0
Share
Report
218 views • May 20, 2022
It's a massive puzzle you can help figure out. You are the product that is being manipulated and used and A.I. will do anything to keep you there. The Internet of Old is dead.
(mirrored from YT)
(mirrored from YT)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.