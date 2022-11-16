Senator Tom Cotton: Biden’s Administration Will Not Get Tough With Chinese Communist Xi Jinping

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https://gnews.org/articles/520594
Summary：11/12/2022 Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton: He doubts whether Biden's administration will get tough with Chinese Communist Xi Jinping. Joe Biden has been soft on Chinese Communist for 50 years. Communist China is vulnerable, but vulnerability makes a strong nation dangerous.