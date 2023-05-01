Putin's Bloody Missile Attack Is Horrifying | Col. Douglas Macgregor



Colonel Douglas Macgregor goes over Putin's latest missile attack with Stephen Gardner that killed 1000 soldiers, wiped out tons of Ukraine ammunition for their spring offensive and destroyed close to 40 armored military vehicles. We discuss Scott Ritter info on the spring offensive and Ukraine losing 7 to 1 casualties. Timestamp: 0:44 Colonel Douglas Macgregor discusses the kamikaze drone attack in Crimea 2:00 Russia is switching gears on their attacks 3:00 1000 dead, trucks blown up, 200 tons of ammunition. 5:30 There is a massive cover up on a NATO hit target with a hypersonic missile 13:00 Russia sees their general deaths differently that US military 16:30 Members of congress want to send cluster bombs to Ukraine 19:00 the military industrial complex is controlling Ukraine 22:00 Zelenskyy could be taken out. He was a nobody, just like president Macron of France 25:00 Is NATO falling apart? 1. Over the weekend black smoke filled the air of Russia's Crimea region after an oil refinery was hit with a Kamikaze drone from Ukraine. Two things, was this attack part of Victoria Nulands bragging about US military intel in Crimea or is the Ukraine hitting Crimea while it waits for mud to dry out? 2. Ukraine has said this was retaliation for hitting Kiev with rockets earlier in the week and killing 26 Ukrainians. Ukraine's generals say they are ramping up to attack Moscow. Do you think when they say Moscow they actually mean Moscow or do they say Moscow in place of Russian Federation Army? 3. Russian also hit an ammunitions depot for the Ukrainian army. Is this just part of taking out infrastructure and future weapons that could be used against Russia? 4. I have a two part question. You have posited that NATO will be broken up because of the Russia Ukraine war or will at least look different at the least, Do you see France telling China they will side with China over the USA when comes to Taiwan as the first crack in Nato? Also, did you see Poland said France might have a point and Europe kowtowing to the United States for this long might be the wrong move moving forward?