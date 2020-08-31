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Obamacare Repeal Fails Once Again | True News
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22 views • August 31, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3763/obamacare-repeal-fails-once-again-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3763-obamacare-repeal-fails-once-again-true-news
Republican voters across the United States of America were disappointed again last night as Sen. John McCain sided with the Democrats and voted against what has come to be known as the "Skinny" Obamacare Repeal. Stefan Molyneux explains why the Republican failure to repeal Obamacare may actually be a positive long term and the little known facts as to why healthcare is so damn expensive.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3763/obamacare-repeal-fails-once-again-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3763-obamacare-repeal-fails-once-again-true-news
Republican voters across the United States of America were disappointed again last night as Sen. John McCain sided with the Democrats and voted against what has come to be known as the "Skinny" Obamacare Repeal. Stefan Molyneux explains why the Republican failure to repeal Obamacare may actually be a positive long term and the little known facts as to why healthcare is so damn expensive.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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