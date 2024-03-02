Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bluetruth Documentary: COVID Vaccine Bluetooth | COMUSAV
channel image
The Prisoner
8993 Subscribers
Shop now
324 views
Published Yesterday

Pretty sure I have uploaded this before, but re-uploading it as it covers most of the rationalizations ( with no proof ) of the vaxxed troll or 2 in the comments.

MIRROR SOURCE:

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

⫸comusav⫷ https://www.comusav.com/

🎬 https://www.comusav.com/

Mirrored - SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs

Keywords
vaxxedbluetoothcomusavmac addresses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket