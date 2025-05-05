BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❌❌❌. THE MAHDI, THE COPYCAT ANTICHRIST
End the global reset
End the global reset
74 followers
1
31 views • 6 days ago

this is a crazy skit I put up just to show how crazy it is for people to believe in this mahdi character that thinks he can unite the Bible and the Quran at the same time. is he the Antichrist? or is he someone trying to be an Antichrist? I tell you this day this man is not a true teacher of the scriptures. he is a deceiver. so I made this skit to show how foolish the believing in this man really is


You can email me for questions or answers at [email protected]


⚡IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]





THIS IS ONE EXAMPLE OF THIS FALSE TEACHER


https://youtu.be/gDvupkRXjKM?si=8yDmkmZsN1zsxD_a



THIS IS A SHORT EXPOSÉ OF THE MAHDI


https://youtu.be/ScXK4XQPPKA?si=i0x_fPUbmbOdush0

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
