Daoud Manasra's Joyful Return

The released prisoner Daoud Manasra returned to his family home after ten years in occupation prisons. Daoud expresses immense happiness and joy upon reuniting with his loved ones.
Interview: Daoud Manasra
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 02/03/2025
