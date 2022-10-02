U.S. Hosted a Summit With Pacific Island Countries To Counter the CCP

https://gnews.org/post/p1rv8ecfb
09/30/2022 WION: US president Joe Biden hosted the first ever US Pacific Island countries summit with Pacific island leaders to counter CCP’s expanding influence in the Pacific region
