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Gaza’s newborns trapped in a fuel crisis
Ghada Ebrahim reports from Deir al-Balah
@PressTV
Adding:
CinnaGen secures EU approval for osteoporosis drug in historic first for Iranian pharma
CinnaGen has become the first Iranian pharmaceutical company to receive approval from the European Commission for one of its medicines.
Adding, from a photo of a destroyed ambulance, report by Press TV:
Two paramedics reportedly killed following an Israeli drone strike that targeted an ambulance in the town of Shehour, southern Lebanon.