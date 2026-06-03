Gaza’s newborns trapped in a fuel crisis



Ghada Ebrahim reports from Deir al-Balah



@PressTV

Adding:

CinnaGen secures EU approval for osteoporosis drug in historic first for Iranian pharma



CinnaGen has become the first Iranian pharmaceutical company to receive approval from the European Commission for one of its medicines.

Adding, from a photo of a destroyed ambulance, report by Press TV:

Two paramedics reportedly killed following an Israeli drone strike that targeted an ambulance in the town of Shehour, southern Lebanon.