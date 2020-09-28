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This Is What Happens When Global Growing Seasons Shorten 1043
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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44 views • September 28, 2020
Indian Farmers told to deal directly with multi-national companies to sell food, Europe orders Romania to give crops to the collective. Record cold and out of season events in both hemispheres as all signs point to 2021 as the roll over year for global food production in the Grand Solar Minimum.

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
Indian farmers block roads, railways as protests mount over farm bills https://ca.reuters.com/article/us-ind...
Solar Forcing of Climate -- Willie Soon (USA) & Sebastian Lüning (Germany) http://myweb.wwu.edu/dbunny/pdfs/nipc...
High amplitude positive lightning strike, captured in Puglia, Italy https://t.co/yKGuLbzTyo?amp=1 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eiv8KoLXc...
Euro export levels -56% https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eic0yXhXY...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eic0yVUXg...
Snow blankets central Victoria as Ballarat records coldest September day in more than 50 years https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-09-2...
Snow falls in South Australia, hail lashes Adelaide in unusually chilly September cold snap https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-09-2...
Australia's longest weather record reveals snow in surprising places https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-1...
Major dump of spring snow at Victorian ski resorts but temps to climb again https://www.smh.com.au/national/victo...
UNPRECEDENTED SPRING SNOW HITS PARTS OF AUSTRALIA AS REGIONS SUFFER THEIR COLDEST SEPTEMBER TEMPERATURES EVER RECORDED https://electroverse.net/unprecedente...
EUROPEAN SKI FIELDS ARE OPENING EARLY THANKS TO HEAVY SUMMER SNOW https://electroverse.net/european-ski...

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Keywords
grand solar minimumgoldporkfood availability
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