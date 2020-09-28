This Is What Happens When Global Growing Seasons Shorten 1043

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
#pork #foodavailability #gold #foodprices #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
Indian farmers block roads, railways as protests mount over farm bills https://ca.reuters.com/article/us-ind...
Solar Forcing of Climate -- Willie Soon (USA) & Sebastian Lüning (Germany) http://myweb.wwu.edu/dbunny/pdfs/nipc...
High amplitude positive lightning strike, captured in Puglia, Italy https://t.co/yKGuLbzTyo?amp=1 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eiv8KoLXc...
Euro export levels -56% https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eic0yXhXY...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eic0yVUXg...
Snow blankets central Victoria as Ballarat records coldest September day in more than 50 years https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-09-2...
Snow falls in South Australia, hail lashes Adelaide in unusually chilly September cold snap https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-09-2...
Australia's longest weather record reveals snow in surprising places https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-1...
Major dump of spring snow at Victorian ski resorts but temps to climb again https://www.smh.com.au/national/victo...
UNPRECEDENTED SPRING SNOW HITS PARTS OF AUSTRALIA AS REGIONS SUFFER THEIR COLDEST SEPTEMBER TEMPERATURES EVER RECORDED https://electroverse.net/unprecedente...
EUROPEAN SKI FIELDS ARE OPENING EARLY THANKS TO HEAVY SUMMER SNOW https://electroverse.net/european-ski...
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
●▬▬▬ Social ▬▬▬●
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030
STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dazy...
●▬▬▬ AV Content ▬▬▬●
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030