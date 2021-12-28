Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - A BROKEN BONE! Would You Submit to Medical Care? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.28.15)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's topic is: Would submit to Medical care if you broke a bone?'
Not so Fast. Dr Daniels examines the industry statistics and shares her own experiences as a practicing physician. Think Happens, tune in.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578