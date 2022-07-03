Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military Operation in Ukraine - 1100, July 3, 2022 - Eng Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (July 3, 2022)

Part 1 - 3

The AF of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

Successful offensive of Central group of troops commanded by Colonel General Aleksandr Lapin have resulted in establishing contol in Verkhnekamenka, Zolotaryovka, Belogorovka, reaching Seversky Donets river and having cordoned Lisichansk in coordination with Southern group of troops commanded by General of the Army Sergey Surovikin.

Ukrainian group of troops has been completely isolated in this pocket. 38 Ukrainian servicemen, whose major part constitute local residents forcibly mobilised by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), have surrendered in this area just over the past 48 hours.

Russian troops and units of the Lugansk People's Republic are fighting near Lisichansk and defeating the isolated enemy. Novodruzhevsk, Maloryazantsevo and Belaya Gora located near Lisichansk had been liberated over the past day.





▪️ The enemy suffers considerable losses on all fronts.

54th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has lost over 60 per cent of personnel and equipment near Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic) during several days. The rest of the personnel is demoralised and refuse to fulfil combat tasks.

High-precision attacks launched by Aerospace Forces near the eastern part of Kharkov has resulted in the elimination of provisional base of 127th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade.

The attack has resulted in the elimination of over 100 Ukrainian servicemen and 15 units of equipment.

Up to 120 'soldiers of fortune' have been eliminated by an attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at a base of foreign mercenaries.

A unit of 5th Separate Assault Regiment from 1st Separate Brigade of the President of Ukraine has been eliminated near Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic). 18 Ukrainian militants have been eliminated, 2 of them have surrendered, and the rest have escaped.

PART 2Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.

High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the elimination of 10 command posts near Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Lepetikha (Nikolayev region), Zelenodolsk (Dnepropetrovsk region), 7 munitions depots near Konstantinovka, Bakhmut (Donetsk People's Republic), Malaya Shesternya (Kherson region), Visunsk, Nikolayevka and Polyana (Nikolayev region), as well as AFU manpower and military equipment in 15 areas.

Within the counter-battery warfare, high-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of 3 artillery and 5 mortar plattoons near Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Belogorovka, Maloryazantsevo, Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised: 32 AFU command posts, 1 munitions depot, as well as manpower and military equipment in 287 areas.

Russian air defence means have shot down 2 Su-25 of Ukrainian Air Force near Dibrovnoye (Kharkov region) and Kvitnevo (Nikolayev region).

10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Novoye (Zaporozhye region), Volnovakha, Donetsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Dmitrovka, Izyum, Berezovka and Kupyansk (Kharkov region).

8 MRLS projectiles have been intercepted, including 4 laucnhed by HIMARS near Stakhanov (Lugansk People's Republic) and 4 launched by Uragan near Popasnaya (Lugansk People's Republic) and Kamenka (Kharkov region) and near the city of Donetsk.

In total, 229 airplanes and 134 helicopters, 1,440 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 air defence missile systems, 3,893 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 704 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,078 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 3,979 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Part 3 Tonight, from 03.00 AM to 03.30 AM (Moscow time), the Kiev regime launched an intentional attack by Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster munitions and Tu-143 Reys unmanned aerial vehicles at the residential areas of Belgorod and Kursk that have no military facilities.

I emphasise that this missile attack had been intentionally planned and was launched at civilian population of Russian cities.

Russian air defence means have destroyed all the 3 Tochka-U ballistic missiles launched by Ukrainian nationalist at Belgorod. Fragments of one of the destroyed Ukrainian missiles fell down at a residential buildings in the city.

In addition, Russian air defence means have destroyed 2 Ukrainian Tu-143 Reys unmanned aerial vehicles charged with explosives while approaching Kursk.