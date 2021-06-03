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Woke Corporations Virtue Signal With Rainbow Flags But Not in Middle East or China!
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181 views • June 03, 2021
How oppressed are you when every major western capitol city is blanketed with your flag?
How oppressed are you when a symbol of your cultural hegemony is flying above embassies, government buildings and major cultural institutions?
How oppressed are you when educational institutions are forcing students to take part in your parades?
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b9275e306cad65525c6f3c
How oppressed are you when a symbol of your cultural hegemony is flying above embassies, government buildings and major cultural institutions?
How oppressed are you when educational institutions are forcing students to take part in your parades?
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b9275e306cad65525c6f3c
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