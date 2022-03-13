DOUG CAMERON - PARALYZED FROM THE WAIST DOWN AFTER J&J POISON JAB (mirrored)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-Maybe he knows more by now. However, they are still very clueless. They have no idea that this was done to them on purpose. No idea how thus vile system works. Why it was done. Listen to how little they really know about being killed slowly on purpose. "A simple covid test would have kept me from getting the shot". Holy cow. I have sympathy for him. It is a shame so many people have been so harmed due to trust and ignorance. I thank our creator every day for opening my eyes to the truth, even though it has been extremely hard.Video is from 2021. Source: COVID VAX INJURIESMore videos you might like:Jab center at the mall - Guy gets his jab, falls over dead - sheeple just sit thereIf Words Are Spells Could We Be Casting Things Upon Others? Upon Ourselves?Bioweapon Shots Contain Living Parasite Eggs That Are Hatching By The MillionsWhat the TV wont tell you about Russia and Ukraine-the cause of the military operationMoon: The On Set Location. Old Studio Footage Including BUZZ Aldrin with Props & Scale ModelsThe Final Card - The Alien DeceptionWas this a real "They Live" moment at the United Nations via NBC News?Is it the Jab or "Winter Vagina" causing heart attacks and strokes?Greg Reese - Hollywood Movie Star Exposes Adrenochrome & Child Sex TraffickingHAARP, Morgellons, Chemtrails, Nanobots, AI, the Covid shot are interelated-The simple solution!The untold truth about nose swabs -They are toxic and dangerous.PURE BLOODED THE UNVAXED ANTHEM (Hot Blooded Parody) – You will like this oneJohn Lear Describes Advanced Holograms He Saw DemonstratedOOPS! Founder of THE WEATHER CHANNEL "Climate Change is Not Real" Live CNN Interview.So what if the vaxed faced off against the unvaxxed in the Colosseum?These people might not be zombies but they are close enough.The Australian Government microwaved protesters including children - Stranger Than Fiction NewsTwo more teenagers dead after taking the kill shot.The death of the United States as we knew it? Is the UN in control now?THIS IS WHAT IS TEACHING YOUR KIDS (2022)Klaus Schwab Explains the Timetable for Microchipping Everyone by 2026CI02:Chlorine Dioxide aka MMS/CDS and the Benefits when used to treat Disorders of Blood ViscosityHERE WE GO...THE COVID VAXXINE & HIV CONNECTION. If you are vaxxed do you have HIV?TO KILL & CONTROL – A Brief History of Unlawful Human ExperimentsSmall planes are dropping like...athletes.