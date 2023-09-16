Create New Account
Learn to Ride a Day at the MX Track.
Shepherd Warrior
Good friend has his own MX track and he invited a few friends to hangout and ride. A motorcycle could just be a good mode of transportation during a grid down situation. Learn to ride and you will be better prepared. 

survivalmotorcyclepreparedness

