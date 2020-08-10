© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Zach Bush is a "Triple Board Certified" Doctor he discusses... What this virus actually is, and how anti- biotics cause cancer!?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • August 10, 2020
Zach Bush MD is a physician specialising in internal medicine, endocrinology and hospice care.
He is an internationally recognised educator and thought leader on the microbiome as it relates to health, disease and food systems.
Dr. Zach founded Seraphic Group and the non-profit Farmer’s Footprint to develop root-cause solutions for human and ecological health.
His passion for education reaches across many disciplines, including topics such as the role of soil and water ecosystems in human genomics, immunity, and gut/brain health.
His education has highlighted the need for a radical departure from chemical farming and pharmacy, and his ongoing efforts are providing a path for consumers, farmers, and mega-industries to work together for a healthy future for people and planet.
to watch the full interview go here https://freedomplatform.tv/zach-bush-our-covid-19-assumptions-are-wrong-why-social-distancing-vaccines-will-make-the-pandemic-worse/
He is an internationally recognised educator and thought leader on the microbiome as it relates to health, disease and food systems.
Dr. Zach founded Seraphic Group and the non-profit Farmer’s Footprint to develop root-cause solutions for human and ecological health.
His passion for education reaches across many disciplines, including topics such as the role of soil and water ecosystems in human genomics, immunity, and gut/brain health.
His education has highlighted the need for a radical departure from chemical farming and pharmacy, and his ongoing efforts are providing a path for consumers, farmers, and mega-industries to work together for a healthy future for people and planet.
to watch the full interview go here https://freedomplatform.tv/zach-bush-our-covid-19-assumptions-are-wrong-why-social-distancing-vaccines-will-make-the-pandemic-worse/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.