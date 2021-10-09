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The Legend of Whorra: Reniggings (Part 1) [E;R Archival Re-Upload]
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0 view • October 09, 2021
Original Upload Date: Aug 26, 2016
Original Description:
"Wherein we start to see where Whorra gets it all from and uncover a hidden side to co-creator, Michael DiMartino...
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
English captions by Zelda Octo:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1fNgX9Im1tKbFgmGmESwoQ
"
This video is being uploaded for archival purposes
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5gGEWqO_Ag
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"Wherein we start to see where Whorra gets it all from and uncover a hidden side to co-creator, Michael DiMartino...
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
English captions by Zelda Octo:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1fNgX9Im1tKbFgmGmESwoQ
"
This video is being uploaded for archival purposes
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5gGEWqO_Ag
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Keywords
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