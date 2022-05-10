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WHO & Global Predators Plot Global "Health" Tyranny
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347 views • May 10, 2022
The United Nations World Health Organization and the "global predators" behind it are plotting to further empower the WHO to become a proto-global health regime, warns Harvard-educated psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine. The changes to the WHO's International Health Regulations, which were proposed by the Biden administration, would hand vast new powers to the global health bureaucracy, including the power to act without a nation's consent. This must be stopped, Dr. Breggin warned.
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