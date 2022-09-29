🔴☕naomi's on the sip AGAIN!!

let's enjoy some garbage ----- Join the community discord! ► https://discord.gg/sfo Watch Us LIVE (And Click Dat Sub Button!) ► http://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers GB Archive Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer Dev Kit Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JqRzevf47DxetO2oixKIA SFO Backups Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yzLXhKMxMO9L0rSciLnNA ----- SUPPORT THE SHOW: BTC:bc1q6udqgvfm9uaj59l24ut7f73wvsfu707kk6pn3m SubscribeStar! ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku Streamlabs! ► https://streamlabs.com/shortfatotaku Patreon! ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku Paypal! ► http://paypal.me/shortfatotaku Humble Bundle Affiliate Link! ► https://www.humblebundle.com/subscription?partner=shortfatotaku Amazon CAN Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/322aFAa Amazon USA Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/30PLxgN Amazon CAN Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/22AZL3PPABOMZ Amazon USA Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/BC71ANHPWNQM ----- SFO-CIAL MEDIA! HYUK HYUK DA TWEETS ► https://twitter.com/SFOSecretary DA FACES ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku DA GABS ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku DA MINDS ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku DA PARLERS ► https://parler.com/profile/Shortfatotaku DA STEAMS ► http://steamcommunity.com/groups/ShortFatOtaku
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.