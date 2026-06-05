⚡️2 US Navy destroyers warned: Islamic Rep. of Iran Navy launch of anti-ship cruise missile & Shahid Danaye loitering munition warning 2 US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Truxton & USS Mason

⚡️ The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has released footage showing the launch of a Qader anti-ship cruise missile and the Shahid Danaye loitering munition toward two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Truxton (DDG-103) and USS Mason (DDG-87), which tried to enter the Persian Gulf without permission and were forced to turn back into the Sea of Oman.



The footage also shows the new Iranian loitering munition, Shahid Danaye, which appears very similar to the Israeli IAI Harop.

Adding after:

CENTCOM has denied that Iran targeted or even launched any strikes against US Navy today.



However, they were quick to release this statement as they didn’t double check. Iran had already published footage of their launches today.



@FotrosResistancee





