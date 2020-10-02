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Lawsuits LEGroup Update [email October 2020] Cyber Crime
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AUGUSTIN T O’BRIEN CACERES OF LE GROUP INDUSTRIES: 5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW TO OPTIMIZE YOUR COMPANY’S APPROACH TO DATA PRIVACY AND CYBERSECURITY
An Interview with Jason Remillard
https://medium.com/authority-magazine/augustin-t-obrien-caceres-of-le-group-industries-5-things-you-need-to-know-to-optimize-your-a82dcb2ac7d9
http://www.legroupoperations.com/legroupindustries.html
- If you are not a multi-billion corporation, consider yourself unprotected.
- Keep an eye all the time on everything you can, every detail. It is very time consuming.
- Keep records and print screens of every conversation or document you find important and keep them organized so you can access them.
As a part of our series about Cybersecurity, I had the pleasure of interviewing Augustin T. O’Brien Caceres.
Since the age of 16, Augustin has mastered the art of sales and expanded his experience worldwide. His success made him found his own company in Miami in 2010, LEGroup Industries.
Augustin’s main interest is politics, aiming to reform the legal and the safety system in order for it to be more accurate to the reality of the 2000’s and put an end to this new Dark Age we live.
Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in cyber security?
The particular story is the fact of being sick of being ‘a victim of my own success’, referring to a comment I heard from a banker in Miami during a meeting.
I have not only one specific story but several and the gun used against me is the cyberspace. I started my sales career in 1994 when cell phones barely existed and PC computers were very limited. At that time, I was a teenager and in order to sell, one had to use every possible face to face skills to succeed. As I entered college, I moved to international business, which always required an intense remote and long distance approach.
I started in international business in 1997 and I have been through the entire development process of the internet technology affecting my industry every year more. Since the beginning, there was suspicious feelings against the internet. The general feeling was that it was a gun of two edges: one of them pointed against you and I can sadly say that this edge that points against you is much stronger than the one that helps truly professionals. I have already half of my book written about these 20 years and also about the main problem that I faced which was in 2018; when my company was attacked both physically and online.
I have experienced similar problems in the past, but as my career evolved, this time I was sitting in over 20 million dollars worth of sales, over 400,000$ in receivables of sales commissions obtained through with my own company, my own brands, suppliers, and clients, managing two offices: one in the USA and one in Europe. After 20 years of hard work, study, and talent, what else to expect, right? Success! But then I was a victim of my own success again.
This time falling for a higher altitude and with more violent attacks. I was victim of some sort of international crime organization who very likely have arms in the police in different countries who, this time not only cut me off, embezzled all my results, and used my sales commissions to do money laundering. I have had the most horrible years of my career but as always I make the best opportunity out of all of this and I am expanding into several projects for a fresh relaunching at a higher level with proper structure on such a way that these attacks don’t happen again.
One of them is my own political career, I refer to the immediate necessity of regulating and protecting the Cyberspace, a term that was serviced to me officially by a police report issued by the Plano Texas police in September 2018 when I reported the crimes I mentioned above.
In the particular case of the Looting that LEGroup has been suffering since 2018, the estimations of amounts embezzled and defrauded by the defendants are:
Rice Thailand: Valai Limphaisansakul: Contracts 2,265,120$ per year L907-19
Tuna Thailand: Yuchana Limnithithum: Contracts 6,156,000$ per year L906-19
Slate Brazil: Alexandre Almeida: Contracts 1,500,000$ per year L818-18
Cheese Wisconsin/Texas: Mike Burg / Autumn Tallman / Jamey Williams: Contract L905-18 3,387,186$ per period.
Write us for further details at [email protected] such as copies of police reports, seven day demand letters, photographs, e-mails. The cases are all already fully reported and all we received was letters and calls of support from embassies, chambers of commerce, but at the time of putting reality in practice, we end up just collecting bills from attorneys and other hilarious results in what we call the death of our civilization and/or the golden age of the white collar crimes, where you just can't put in practice justice even if the make up world we live shows the entire opposite. For those who like us are positive, the defendants above bill is only growing.
An Interview with Jason Remillard
https://medium.com/authority-magazine/augustin-t-obrien-caceres-of-le-group-industries-5-things-you-need-to-know-to-optimize-your-a82dcb2ac7d9
http://www.legroupoperations.com/legroupindustries.html
- If you are not a multi-billion corporation, consider yourself unprotected.
- Keep an eye all the time on everything you can, every detail. It is very time consuming.
- Keep records and print screens of every conversation or document you find important and keep them organized so you can access them.
As a part of our series about Cybersecurity, I had the pleasure of interviewing Augustin T. O’Brien Caceres.
Since the age of 16, Augustin has mastered the art of sales and expanded his experience worldwide. His success made him found his own company in Miami in 2010, LEGroup Industries.
Augustin’s main interest is politics, aiming to reform the legal and the safety system in order for it to be more accurate to the reality of the 2000’s and put an end to this new Dark Age we live.
Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in cyber security?
The particular story is the fact of being sick of being ‘a victim of my own success’, referring to a comment I heard from a banker in Miami during a meeting.
I have not only one specific story but several and the gun used against me is the cyberspace. I started my sales career in 1994 when cell phones barely existed and PC computers were very limited. At that time, I was a teenager and in order to sell, one had to use every possible face to face skills to succeed. As I entered college, I moved to international business, which always required an intense remote and long distance approach.
I started in international business in 1997 and I have been through the entire development process of the internet technology affecting my industry every year more. Since the beginning, there was suspicious feelings against the internet. The general feeling was that it was a gun of two edges: one of them pointed against you and I can sadly say that this edge that points against you is much stronger than the one that helps truly professionals. I have already half of my book written about these 20 years and also about the main problem that I faced which was in 2018; when my company was attacked both physically and online.
I have experienced similar problems in the past, but as my career evolved, this time I was sitting in over 20 million dollars worth of sales, over 400,000$ in receivables of sales commissions obtained through with my own company, my own brands, suppliers, and clients, managing two offices: one in the USA and one in Europe. After 20 years of hard work, study, and talent, what else to expect, right? Success! But then I was a victim of my own success again.
This time falling for a higher altitude and with more violent attacks. I was victim of some sort of international crime organization who very likely have arms in the police in different countries who, this time not only cut me off, embezzled all my results, and used my sales commissions to do money laundering. I have had the most horrible years of my career but as always I make the best opportunity out of all of this and I am expanding into several projects for a fresh relaunching at a higher level with proper structure on such a way that these attacks don’t happen again.
One of them is my own political career, I refer to the immediate necessity of regulating and protecting the Cyberspace, a term that was serviced to me officially by a police report issued by the Plano Texas police in September 2018 when I reported the crimes I mentioned above.
In the particular case of the Looting that LEGroup has been suffering since 2018, the estimations of amounts embezzled and defrauded by the defendants are:
Rice Thailand: Valai Limphaisansakul: Contracts 2,265,120$ per year L907-19
Tuna Thailand: Yuchana Limnithithum: Contracts 6,156,000$ per year L906-19
Slate Brazil: Alexandre Almeida: Contracts 1,500,000$ per year L818-18
Cheese Wisconsin/Texas: Mike Burg / Autumn Tallman / Jamey Williams: Contract L905-18 3,387,186$ per period.
Write us for further details at [email protected] such as copies of police reports, seven day demand letters, photographs, e-mails. The cases are all already fully reported and all we received was letters and calls of support from embassies, chambers of commerce, but at the time of putting reality in practice, we end up just collecting bills from attorneys and other hilarious results in what we call the death of our civilization and/or the golden age of the white collar crimes, where you just can't put in practice justice even if the make up world we live shows the entire opposite. For those who like us are positive, the defendants above bill is only growing.
Keywords
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