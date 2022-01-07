“Woah”: CNBC Shocked By “Another Big Miss” In December Jobs Report

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“Another Big Miss Here” – Hiring Falters in December – CNBC Shocked by Worst Jobs Report of 2021
This is Joe Biden’s America.
The US economy added only 199,000 (nonfarm) jobs in December — well below the 422,000 estimate. This is the worst jobs report of 2021.
This abysmal jobs report comes just one week after it was revealed a record number of Americans ‘quit’ their jobs in November (or were forced out due to vax mandates).