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CovAids - Fauci Patent And Vaxxed Induced AIDS: Karen Kingston Interviewed by Stew Peters
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162 views • December 13, 2021
CovAids - Fauci Patent And Vaxxed Induced AIDS: Karen Kingston Interviewed by Stew Peters
Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst that’s appeared on this show multiple times revealing patents connected to the bioweapon shots being falsely referred to as “safe and effective” Covid “vaccines”. Today, she says she has evidence that the vaccine is wiping out people’s immune systems and causing them to develop HIV-like symptoms, and she joined the show to discuss - again, a lot of germ theory BS but some other info IS important
A link to the video for not VK users: https://ugetube.com/watch/fcPM1Qc4oemWMxj
Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst that’s appeared on this show multiple times revealing patents connected to the bioweapon shots being falsely referred to as “safe and effective” Covid “vaccines”. Today, she says she has evidence that the vaccine is wiping out people’s immune systems and causing them to develop HIV-like symptoms, and she joined the show to discuss - again, a lot of germ theory BS but some other info IS important
A link to the video for not VK users: https://ugetube.com/watch/fcPM1Qc4oemWMxj
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