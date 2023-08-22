Why the Mayor of Lahaina, Maui Must Resign and Needs to Be Investigated For Malevolence

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said Monday that 850 people are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue after devastating wildfires tore through the island earlier this month. This mayor is an absolute fall down. On the weekend he could not tell how many children were missing. Now he can't even remember that the fire started in the afternoon on August 8th when he was saying that everything was in order.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.