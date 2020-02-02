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Boeing Chemtrail Patent
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60 views • February 02, 2020
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Sources
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20160165813A1/en?oq=1928963
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e0/8c/1c/80c3295e67a9de/US20160165813A1.pdf
Join the Fallout Shelter discord https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
Follow on twitter https://twitter.com/Fa11outS
or send email to [email protected]
Sources
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20160165813A1/en?oq=1928963
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e0/8c/1c/80c3295e67a9de/US20160165813A1.pdf
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