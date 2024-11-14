Anern 30 Amp MPPT Charge Controller Review vs Victron 30A REVIEW and TEST of OUTPUT #wisebuyreviews

See it here: https://amzn.to/4fCVGRK [ amazon affiliate links ] Anern 30 amp 12 24v solar charge controller

vs VICTRON 30 amp - Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100V 30 amp 12/24-Volt Solar Charge Controller





In this video I put this No name brand through a thorough test, of giving SIMULATED FULL OPTIMAL SOLAR power of over 400 watts input, to see how it will output power to the battery. I also took the time to show how to set up the system as the previous reviewer on amazon did not know how to set up this controller. Yes I got it working. Yes it was able to output the power, however I found that the controller would reset itself upon overheating, making input to the battery zero and then climbing back up. Afterwards, not meaning to take center stage, I put a 30 amp Victron solar charge controller head to head with it. It handled the power like a champ and did not overheat and kept outputting constant steady power, and perhaps was even more power efficient. This made me appreciate what other people go through and how much I love buying Victron. I just couldn't help myself to buy this unit to test out to see if it works as it didn't have reviews and had that beautiful color screen. If it didn't overheat, or if perhaps I only needed 200-300 watts only or some way to limit it to 25 amps maybe I would keep it, however it's like when you experience the luxury of a Victron, you really see the difference in the quality. For long term use I would definitely stick with the victron.





ADDITIONAL THINGS IN THIS VIDEO:

