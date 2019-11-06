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Survival - Assult Weapons Amy Swearer To House Judiciary
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53 views • November 06, 2019
“THAT is why law-abiding citizens buy millions of these firearms.” Amy Swearer To House Judiciary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9AfhdKLNDA
Sep 25, 2019 The Heritage Foundation
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
This is PROBABLY not what the House Judiciary Committee thought
they would hear in their hearing on “Protecting America from Assault Weapons.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9AfhdKLNDA
Sep 25, 2019 The Heritage Foundation
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
This is PROBABLY not what the House Judiciary Committee thought
they would hear in their hearing on “Protecting America from Assault Weapons.”
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