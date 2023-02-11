NEW STUDY SHOWS MASKS DON'T WORK AGAINST ILLNESS, BUT WHAT DOES?

This we have known for some time. Please share with newbies and lefties you love.

The Highwire: Del Bigtree | A definitive study from the Cochrane Collaboration has solidified the uselessness of masking to prevent COVID-19 and other illnesses. However, more studies now show both vitamin D and exercise as cheap, empowering and extremely effective strategies against COVID.POSTED: February 10, 2023





https://rumble.com/v291gv8-new-study-shows-masks-dont-work-against-illness-but-what-does.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3



