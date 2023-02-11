Create New Account
NEW STUDY SHOWS MASKS DON'T WORK AGAINST ILLNESS, BUT WHAT DOES?
GalacticStorm
This we have known for some time. Please share with newbies and lefties you love.

The Highwire: Del Bigtree | A definitive study from the Cochrane Collaboration has solidified the uselessness of masking to prevent COVID-19 and other illnesses. However, more studies now show both vitamin D and exercise as cheap, empowering and extremely effective strategies against COVID.POSTED: February 10, 2023


https://rumble.com/v291gv8-new-study-shows-masks-dont-work-against-illness-but-what-does.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3 


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

