What`s Under the Microscope, Dr. Marizelle Arce, John Blaid, Mike Donio, Mike Stone | 7. What`s Under the Microscope | The End of Covd

What about the particles scientists see under a microscope? In this session, Dr. Mari Arce, John Blaid, Mike Donio, and Mike Stone join Jacob Diaz to discuss the problems with electron microscopy and other forms of microscopy as they pertain to viruses.
