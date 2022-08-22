AL JAZEERA: 21AUG22 - WHAT DMITRY BABICH SAYS ABOUT ALEXANDER DUGINA - Russia Probes Killing of Pro-Kremlin Commentator DARYA DUGINA

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Russia has launched a murder investigation after the daughter of pro-Kremlin commentator Alexander Dugin was killed in a car bomb explosion near Moscow. Unverified social media footage appears to show Darya Dugina's father Alexander at the scene. He's been dubbed 'Vladimir Putin's brain'. Both have supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi has more.
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