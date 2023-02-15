Israeli Military Bulldozer Desecrates Palestinian Body

Israeli forces shot Mohammad Ali Hasan an-Na’em, 27, on February 23 in Gaza. They next crushed his body using an armored bulldozer as a weapon while an Israeli tank protected it, then used the blade of the bulldozer to lift the corpse from where it lay on the ground and swing it back and forth in the air. Such actions violate international law prohibiting the desecration of bodies. "Each party to the conflict must take all possible measures to prevent the dead from being despoiled. Mutilation of dead bodies is prohibited.” https://bit.ly/3K3Jpck Read the details of the incident at: • https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/maureen-clare-murphy/gruesome-gaza-scene-sets-two-days-violence • https://israelpalestinetimeline.org/mohammad-ali-hasan-an-naem/ Israel earlier used a bulldozer to kill Rachel Corrie, a young American peace activist. https://rachelcorriefoundation.org/rachel https://ifamericansknew.org/cur_sit/rc-uprising.html

