Bitcoin will go to ZERO / Crypto IS the Future

Is it JUST me,.. or all all the OLD MONEY billionaires scared of the NEW 1percent that WILL replace their paradigm of traditional investing?
Want to learn to trade, check out my affiliate link with a reputable swing trading community here:
https://swingtradepros.com/nodestrades-x1/?ref=395
Need the BEST tool to help find trade setups?... Click here to use my link to get %15 free:
https://www.tradingview.com/?aff_id=121874
💀Protect yourself online with encrypted email and a VPN as a package of internet security with Proton MAIL and VPN:
Find me elsewhere online:
https://linktr.ee/Integritydesign
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.