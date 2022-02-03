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Certified RN Nurse Confirms, Justin Trudeau & Wife Sophie Faked Vaccination on Live TV.
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1075 views • February 03, 2022
This video clearly shows the Crime minister is a fraud and bad actor! Video on Rumble from September 16, 2021.
The rumors are that the "nurses" injecting Trudeau aren't medical pros at all and that they are RCMP VIP security services pretending to be nurses.
Someone said they recognized their relative (who works at the RCMP in the VIP security services division) on TV giving Trudeau the shot while dressed as a nurse.
The rumors are that the "nurses" injecting Trudeau aren't medical pros at all and that they are RCMP VIP security services pretending to be nurses.
Someone said they recognized their relative (who works at the RCMP in the VIP security services division) on TV giving Trudeau the shot while dressed as a nurse.
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