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Thank you Pokhara (Original) - Carlitos Mayo
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6 views • January 12, 2020
This tune is made as a thank you to Pokhara in Nepal. I had the possibility for four month to learn, practive and play my instrument very intensively. In the background of the music hear genuine nepalese crickets, frogs and birds :)
Guitar & Composition & Fotos/Video - Carlitos Mayo
Recorded in Pokhara, Nepal - August 2015
Guitar & Composition & Fotos/Video - Carlitos Mayo
Recorded in Pokhara, Nepal - August 2015
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