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MDF-Abandoned mining machinery
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22 views • April 12, 2021
Vestiges d’engins de chantier sur Mars
https://www.marsdefenseforce.com
https://www.andre-as.com
http://www.midnightplanets.com/web/MSL/image/01272/1272MR0059490030603941E01_DXXX.html
http://gigapan.com/gigapans/223896
https://mars.nasa.gov/msl-raw-images/msss/01346/mcam/1346MR0064530100700968E01_DXXX.jpg
http://www.cagou.com/blog/message-a-elon-musk-nous-sommes-deja-sur-mars-affirme-le-divulgateur-du-pss-corey-goode/
"Broken Elegance - Infinitum" is under a Creative Commons (CC-BY 3.0) license
Broken Elegance: https://www.youtube.com/user/BrokenEl...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: http://bit.ly/bkc-infinitum
https://www.marsdefenseforce.com
https://www.andre-as.com
http://www.midnightplanets.com/web/MSL/image/01272/1272MR0059490030603941E01_DXXX.html
http://gigapan.com/gigapans/223896
https://mars.nasa.gov/msl-raw-images/msss/01346/mcam/1346MR0064530100700968E01_DXXX.jpg
http://www.cagou.com/blog/message-a-elon-musk-nous-sommes-deja-sur-mars-affirme-le-divulgateur-du-pss-corey-goode/
"Broken Elegance - Infinitum" is under a Creative Commons (CC-BY 3.0) license
Broken Elegance: https://www.youtube.com/user/BrokenEl...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: http://bit.ly/bkc-infinitum
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