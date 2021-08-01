THE CENTER FOR COUNTERING DIGITAL HATE..?: "THE ANTI-VAX CONSPIRACY PANEL EVENT"💉 ☠️

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..Hmm. So, theres a Center for Countering Digital Hate, now... Interesting. Not sure where its based, but given the Brexit talk, it would seem it Might be based somewhere in the UK.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cai3gKcOVfI
https://www.livescience.com/11375-top-ten-conspiracy-theories.html
/1 🚨 CENSORSHIP SCANDAL EXPOSED — We just unearthed evidence that Biden’s DHS and State Dept. mobilized federal counterterrorism assets to support a foreign-based organization censoring American speech: the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
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