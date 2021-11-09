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Mandates for Employment and Vaccines: Phase II
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101 views • November 09, 2021
In this video, we show people how they can begin the process of having employers prosecuted for the medical and economic coercion/duress.
Doug Force presenting; EthicsOverFear.com for more info
EthicsOverFear.com/join to become a part of the community for $25
[email protected] for directed help.
Doug Force presenting; EthicsOverFear.com for more info
EthicsOverFear.com/join to become a part of the community for $25
[email protected] for directed help.
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