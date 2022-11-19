Walter Veith tours New Facilities - Moving to the Country

I don't know what to say about Amazing Discoveries. God continually bless your ministry.
I have been personally blessed by your messages here in Ghana over the years and I'll always recommend the messages to people who do not know about Revelation 14 and the unique characteristics of God's remnant. I'm praying that I can have an expanded ministry of Amazing Discoveries here in my country one day.
God bless you more Walter Vieth
Amazing Discoveries: My Ministry.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.