Walter Veith tours New Facilities - Moving to the Country
Published 9 days ago

I don't know what to say about Amazing Discoveries. God continually bless your ministry. I have been personally blessed by your messages here in Ghana over the years and I'll always recommend the messages to people who do not know about Revelation 14 and the unique characteristics of God's remnant. I'm praying that I can have an expanded ministry of Amazing Discoveries here in my country one day. God bless you more Walter Vieth Amazing Discoveries: My Ministry.

