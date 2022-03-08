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Fighting For Freedom and Security with Sondra Martin Hicks and Brian Festa– MSOM Ep. 450
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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan talks to Sondra Martin Hicks about China hoarding food and a recipe for American food price increases and shortages. She lays out a simple solution of how Americans can become food resilient. Next attorney Brian Festa lays out concrete legal strategies for Americans whose rights are being taken away.
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Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI
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